WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus fire in western India burns dozens to death
Bus was travelling from Yavatmal to Pune in western Maharashtra state and was carrying 32 passengers, local media report.
Bus fire in western India burns dozens to death
This is a developing story and will be updated / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 1, 2023

At least 25 people have died and about eight people were injured after a bus travelling in India's Maharashtra state caught fire, India's ANI news agency reported.

The bus, travelling from Yavatmal to Pune city, was carrying 32 people, the report said early on Saturday.

Officials said an investigation is under way to find the cause of the accident but preliminary reports indicate the bus hit a divider and caught fire.

The fuel tank of the bus caught fire in the accident, police said.

"Eight people were able to escape out of the bus, whereas 25 were charred to death," Sunil Kadasne, a senior police official told local media.

RECOMMENDED

Ove 100,000 deaths in road accidents

Deadly road accidents are common in India, often due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

SOURCE:Reuters, AP
Explore
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts