BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Twitter limits how many posts users can read daily
Temporary reading limitation will be increasing soon to 10,000 posts per day for verified users, 1000 posts per day for unverified and 500 posts per day for new unverified users, says Twitter boss Elon Musk.
Twitter limits how many posts users can read daily
Musk had earlier expressed displeasure with artificial intelligence [AI] firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter's data to train their large language models. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 1, 2023

Twitter has limited how many tweets per day various accounts can read, to discourage "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation, Executive Chair Elon Musk has said in a post on the social media platform.

Verified accounts are temporarily limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, Musk said on Saturday, adding that the unverified accounts will be limited to 600 posts a day, with new unverified accounts limited to 300.

The temporary reading limitation will be increasing soon to 10,000 posts per day for verified users, 1000 posts per day for unverified and 500 posts per day for new unverified users, Musk said in a separate post on Twitter without providing further details on when it would be implemented.

Previously, Twitter had announced it will require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that Musk on Friday called a "temporary emergency measure."

Musk had said that hundreds of organisations or more were scraping Twitter data "extremely aggressively", impacting user experience.

Musk had earlier expressed displeasure with artificial intelligence [AI] firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter's data to train their large language models.

"Almost every company doing AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, was scraping vast amounts of data," he said.

Twitter's billionaire owner did not give a timeline for how long the measures would be in place.

RelatedMusk's free-for-all Twitter hinders 'troll hunters' battling climate denial
RECOMMENDED

Acceleration of AI

The social media platform had previously taken a number of steps to win back advertisers who left Twitter under Musk's ownership and to boost subscription revenue by making verification checkmarks a part of the Twitter Blue programme.

Twitter is not the only social media giant to have to wrangle with the rapid acceleration of the AI sector.

In mid-June, Reddit raised prices on third-party developers that were using its data and sweeping up conversations posted on its forums.

It proved a controversial move, as many regular users also accessed the site via third-party platforms, and marked a shift from previous arrangements where social media data had generally been provided for free or a small charge.

RelatedTwitter's legacy blue ticks start vanishing from verified accounts
Related'Twitter no longer reliable': New York transit agency stops pushing alerts
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts