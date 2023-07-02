WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel attacks Syria’s Homs, detects missile attack attempt
Following Israel's strike on Homs, the Israeli army said it spotted an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria toward its territory.
Israel attacks Syria’s Homs, detects missile attack attempt
Last February, Israeli air strikes targeted Syria’s capital Damascus, killing at least five people and wounding many others. / Photo: AP / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
July 2, 2023

Israel has conducted air strikes on military positions in the western Syrian province of Homs, according to the Syrian state news agency.

The SANA news agency, citing military sources, claimed that several locations around the city of Homs were targeted by Israel in an aerial attack at 00.20 am local time.

"Our air defence systems successfully intercepted enemy missiles. The attack resulted in only material damage," said the agency

Iranian-backed groups and Lebanese Hezbollah are stationed alongside regime forces in Homs.

Israel has launched air strikes on the regime's military sites and Iranian-backed groups since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

RelatedIsraeli air strike on Syria reportedly damages Aleppo airport
RECOMMENDED

Missile attack attempt from Syria

The Israeli army said late Saturday it spotted an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria toward its territory.

"The missile appears to have exploded in the air," it said in a statement that indicated the details of the incident are currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military radio reported that fragments of missile that is believed to have exploded in the air, fell in the southern Israeli city of Rahat.

No casualties have yet been reported.

Related'Israeli strike' hits Syrian regime soldiers in Damascus
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts