The Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for collective measures to prevent future Quran burnings, days after a copy was torched outside a Stockholm mosque.

On Sunday, the OIC urged member states to "take unified and collective measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents of desecration of copies of the" Quran, according a statement released after the "extraordinary" meeting.

The body's secretary general, Hissein Brahim Taha, "stressed the need to send a clear message that acts of desecration" of the Quran are "not mere ordinary Islamophobia incidents," the statement said.

"We must send constant reminders to the international community regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits any advocacy of religious hatred."

Taha condemned Quran desecration by an Iraqi national in Sweden as "a despicable act", echoing widespread denunciations that have included demonstrations near the Swedish embassy in Iraq's capital.