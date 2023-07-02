More than 100 protesters have taken to the streets of Lausanne as protests sparked by the killing of 17-year-old French-Algerian Nahel M. by police in France spread to Switzerland.

Although nowhere near the scale of the protests in France, protesters attacked shops and police forces, throwing stones and Molotov cocktails on Saturday evening.

"Echoing the events and riots raging in France, more than a hundred youths gathered in central Lausanne and damaged businesses," local police said in a statement.

The violence began "following several calls on social media", police said, and "several shop windows were smashed".

Seven people, including six minors aged 15-17, were arrested during the riots in the French-speaking city.

No injuries were reported during the violent riots, for which around 50 police officers were deployed.