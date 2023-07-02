TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye beats US, ranks 3rd at FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2023
Türkiye wins FIBA bronze medal for the second time in the history of the tournament, after first scoring third place in 2015.
Türkiye beats US, ranks 3rd at FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2023
Turkish team started the match well and finished the first period ahead 25-18, and went ahead 39-33 at halftime. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
July 2, 2023

Turkish Under-19 Men's National Basketball Team has beaten the United States 84-70 in the FIBA World Cup, scoring third place.

In the tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sunday, Türkiye faced the US - the most successful team of the organisation with 8 championships.

"I congratulate the athletes, technical committees and managers who contributed to the success achieved," Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak said.

"I wish the continuation of the success of my young brothers, who came third in the world with their struggles and determination, and helped us look to the future with hope," he added.

The Turkish team started the match well, finished the first period ahead with a score of 25-18, and went ahead 39-33 at halftime.

Maintaining its score advantage in the second half, the national team won the match 84-70 in the final period, leading 56-46.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedAlperen Sengun and Türkiye’s greatest NBA players of all time

Second FIBA bronze medal

Türkiye won the bronze medal with this result for the second time in the history of the tournament, after first scoring third place in 2015.

Point guard Tan Yıldızoğlu played with 20 points, 8 assists; Berke Büyüktuncel with 19 points, 5 assists; Özgür Cengiz with 11 points, 5 rebounds; and Samet Yiğitoğlu with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

From the US, Dylan Harper's 15 points and Cody Williams' 12 points could not prevent the defeat.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts