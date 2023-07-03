TÜRKİYE
Türkiye celebrates success as 3rd European Games conclude
Türkiye sets a new record with nine gold medals in the 2023 European Games held in Poland's Krakow-Malopolska regions.
National athlete Buse Naz Cakiroglu won the gold medal in the women's 50 kg category. / Photo: AA / AA
July 3, 2023

As the 3rd European Games have officially ended with the closing ceremony held in Poland’s Malopolska region, Türkiye will remember the event with pride as Turkish athletes won 38 medals in total.

Held in 13 different cities in the Malopolska region, the event hosted 193 Turkish athletes-- 103 women and 90 men-- who represented Türkiye in 19 sporting categories.

Of the 38 medals won by Turkish athletes at the 2023 European Games, nine were gold, nine were silver, and 20 were bronze. This spectacular performance placed Turkey 9th out of 48 countries in the medal standings.

Italy took the first place in the medal list with 100 medals, including 35 gold, 26 silver and 39 bronze medals.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the national athletes who represented the country "in the best way possible," in his tweet.

Türkiye's Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak also congratulated seven Turkish athletes who received a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

National badminton player Neslihan Yigit Arin carried the Turkish flag at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium closing ceremony in Krakow.

The closing ceremony held under the slogan "We Are One" featured several artists who performed in mini-concerts, stage and light shows.

The ceremony was completed with boisterous fireworks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
