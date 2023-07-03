Oil prices have dropped in early Asian trade as global macroeconomic headwinds and possible further interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserves offset forecasts of tighter supplies amid OPEC+ cuts.

Brent crude futures dropped 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $75.21 a barrel by 0044 GMT after settling up 0.8 percent on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.41 a barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, after closing 1.1 percent higher in the previous session.

Brent fell for the fourth straight quarter by the end of June while WTI notched a second quarterly drop as the world's top two economies, the US and China, lost speed in the second quarter.

Fears of a further slowdown hurting fuel demand grew after data on Friday showed US inflation still outpacing the central bank's 2 percent target and stoked expectations it would hike interest rates again.

"Hawkish commentary on rates continues to raise concerns of the demand outlook weighing on prices," National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

Higher interest rates could strengthen the greenback, making commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies and also dampening oil demand.

Later on Monday, Caixin will release its monthly private sector manufacturing PMI survey for China in June, which is expected to drop slightly from May.