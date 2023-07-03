Tshering Lepcha, 38, a university lecturer from Sikkim, is counting the days to December when she gets married to the love of her life.

She met her fiance, Sonam Bhutia, at the wedding of their mutual friend more than a decade ago. Since then they have gotten to know each other well and have agreed on how to spend the rest of their lives. And as per their plan, they won’t have any babies.

“I am an academic and he is a construction contractor. We both come from entirely different worlds and the relationship demands its adjustments. But there’s one thing that we both agreed on. It was the decision to remain child-free,” Lepcha tells TRT World.

“When I was in my 20s, I made a choice that I will focus on my career and won’t have babies.”

Lepcha comes from Sikkim, a state located in the Himalayas at the farthest corner of India. While India has raced ahead of China to become the most populous country in the world, Sikkim is facing the enigma of falling birth rates.

“Our family pressurises us at times but they also agree that, given the rising cost of living, it is difficult to raise children these days, especially if you want to give them a quality life,” she says.

‘Please have 3’

Nestled amidst jungle-clad ridges and deep ravines created by the mountain rivers, adorned with emerald valleys and lush forests, studded with orchids and home to Kangchenjunga — the world's third-highest peak, Sikkim is beautiful. Lepchas, its original inhabitants call it Myel Lyang – "the land of hidden paradise".

Abutting the Tibet Autonomous Regions of China in the north and northeast, Bhutan in the east, Nepal in the west, and West Bengal in the south, Sikkim has a population of only 650,000 people.

The majority of Sikkim's residents are Nepalese. The native Sikkimese consist of the Bhutias — descendants of migrants from Tibet — and the Lepchas — the earliest settlers of Sikkim. The predominant religions in the area are Hinduism and Vajrayana Buddhism, followed by Christianity.

With a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of less than 1.1 — the lowest among all the Indian states — Sikkim’s population is shrinking at an alarming rate. (Total Fertility Rate is a standard demographic indicator used internationally to estimate the average number of children a woman would have over her childbearing years).

In a bid to lift the plummeting birth rate, Sikkim has become the first Indian state urging families to have at least three babies.

“We need to arrest the declining fertility rate by incentivising local people, including women, to produce more children,” declared Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang earlier this year.

Sikkim’s TFR has dropped down to 1.1, which means on the average a woman is having one baby over the lifetime. India’s national average is 2. This has worried state officials as most of Sikkim’s population is indigenous and women there were having on average 3 babies in the 1990s.

Even more concerning was a January statement by a senior state government official who said Sikkim’s TFR may have falled to as low as 0.89, just above that of South Korea, the country with the lowest fertility rate in the world.

“This is a matter of grave concern,” says Alok Vajpeyi, who works for Population Foundation of India, an NGO.

“If we look at the total population growth of Sikkim in the last two censuses, it was 32.98 percent in 1991-2001 period and it came down to 12.89 percent in the subsequent decade of 2001-2011. Like China and South Korea, Sikkim is also going to experience a demographic crisis in the future.”

What’s stopping pregnancies?

Access to higher education, more job opportunities and a desire to make a career is pushing more and more Sikkimese women to delay pregnancies, women and experts tell TRT World.

Karma Doma Bhutia, a 31-year-old woman from the city of Gangtok, has no intention of getting married before she turns 35.

“Most of the families here in my city have one child. I hardly come across parents who have two or three children. Some are even choosing to be child-free. Many of my friends and relatives, even those living in rural areas, have only one kid.”

Women with university education prefer to have one child. A survey by the BLDE University found that some 52.3 percent of the women with a graduate degree and above had just one child, while 36.7 percent of women who have not been to school bore three or more children.

Sikkim also stands out with its female workforce participation rate of 58.5 percent, exceeding the national average of 28.7 percent.

From the state parliament to government offices and private businesses, women in Sikkim work side by side with men.

Experts attribute higher female participation rate in the workforce to the numerous progressive policies introduced by the state like giving reserved seats to women in the government offices and village councils known as panchayats.