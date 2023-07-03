Explosions have again rocked Sudan's capital Khartoum as the army rallied civilians to take up arms against a renewed onslaught by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The sound of artillery fire shook the dawn in northwest Khartoum and progressed towards the centre and east of the city on Monday, according to witnesses.

The fighting "began at 4:00 am and is still going," one resident said.

Clashes were reported near the Armored Corps Basic School in south Khartoum, during which army forces used artillery shelling to push back RSF fighters.

The war-torn capital barely saw a few hours of respite after heavy clashes on Sunday between troops loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and the RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The army announced on Monday that it was ready to "receive and prepare" volunteer fighters, after Burhan last week urged Sudanese "youth and all those able to defend" to join the military.

War-weary civilians have largely rejected the call, pleading for an end to the relentless war.

Ravaged by fighting