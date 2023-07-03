The European Union and United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the Windsor Framework, the February agreement to guide relations after Brexit.

Led by Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission’s vice-president in charge of interinstitutional relations, and James Cleverly, the British foreign secretary, the EU-UK Withdrawal Joint Committee held a meeting on Monday.

Sefcovic and Cleverly also opened the two-day working session of the EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, a platform meant to ensure cooperation between EU and British lawmakers.

Sefcovic reaffirmed that “the EU and the UK are close and like-minded partners,” saying the Windsor framework put “our relationship on a more positive trajectory."

The pact concluded a dispute over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, the British territory that shares a border with Ireland, with the aim of unlocking UK access to EU programmes.

For his part, Cleverly reaffirmed that together with the EU, his government is “fully committed to the full implementation of the agreement.”

"We have seen real progress and I'm committed to maintaining that positive trajectory," he said.