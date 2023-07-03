Thousands of Israelis have blocked traffic and snarled movement at the country's main international airport, the latest mass demonstration over Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation.

Protesters waving Israel's blue-and-white national flag and blowing horns blocked the main thoroughfare outside Ben Gurion Airport's main terminal and demonstrated inside the arrivals hall on Monday.

“We’re against dictatorship,” demonstrator Rami Matan said. “We’re against the rules that the ugly government of Netanyahu" wants to impose, they added.

Protesters periodically scuffled with police, who dispatched mounted officers to the scene. Police said officers arrested at least 37 people for creating a public disturbance.

Several flights had significant delays, according to the airport website.

The Netanyahu government’s push to pass several overlapping reforms to the country’s judiciary has plunged Israel into an unprecedented crisis and divided an already highly polarized country.

Last week, over 100 Israeli air force reservists signed a letter saying they would refuse to show up for duty if the government moves forward with the plan.

Worries of push toward dictatorship