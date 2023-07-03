UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern about the developments in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the developments in Jenin," said his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq in a statement on Monday.

"He affirms that all military operations must be conducted with full respect for international humanitarian law," said the statement.

Earlier, Haq opted not to condemn the Israeli attacks, instead called for restraint from the parties.

"We want all attacks that hit residential areas, highly populated areas of any sort, to stop," said Haq.

"Israel is able to carry out security operations, it has to do so in such a way that avoids civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure," said the spokesperson in response to repeated questions seeking a UN condemnation.

Earlier in the day, Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said on Twitter the escalating tension is very dangerous regarding the Israeli raid.

"The operation comes after months of growing tension that once again reminds us of the extremely volatile & unpredictable situation across the occupied West Bank. All must ensure the civilian population is protected," Wennesland tweeted.

Noting that he is in contact with all parties, Wennesland emphasised the need "to urgently de-escalate the situation & ensure humanitarian access and delivery of necessary medical and other supplies into #Jenin."