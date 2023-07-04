A UK court will consider contentious plans to extend a scheme obliging the most polluting vehicles to pay for using London's roads, as opponents engage in protests –– and even sabotage.

The High Court case on Tuesday comes fewer than two months before London Mayor Sadiq Khan's expansion of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is set to take effect.

The scheme –– first introduced in 2019 and separate from the city's two-decades-old congestion charge –– requires more polluting vehicles to pay a 12.50 GBP ($16) toll on days they are driven within inner London.

Its extension to all of Greater London from August 29 has prompted a fierce backlash from many living in and around the newly encompassed areas, who face fines of up to £160 for each day they fail to pay.

Related Brain drain threatens UK healthcare system as doctors walkout over pay

"It ain't right. They're hitting working class people again," Chris Fordham, 62, told AFP as he pulled up at a supermarket just beyond southeast London in his non-compliant 2012 diesel van.

"I'm thinking about packing up work," added the self-employed builder, who crosses into the capital almost daily, blaming the imminent new charge and other soaring costs.

Several outer London local authorities and neighbouring Surrey County Council are lodging a court challenge to the way Khan decided on the expansion.

The Labour mayor, re-elected to a second term in 2021, ordered the move in November despite a public consultation suggesting most Londoners oppose it.

'Harmful'

Khan insists the bigger ULEZ will help improve the city's "toxic air pollution", which causes thousands of annual deaths and life-changing illnesses.

The 52-year-old mayor developed adult-onset asthma nine years ago and blames it on decades of breathing the capital's poor air.

In a legal first in 2021, a coroner ruled that poor air quality from vehicle emissions made a "material contribution" to the death of a nine-year-old London girl who suffered a severe asthma attack.

London's ULEZ mirrors similar low-emission zones to improve air quality in more than 200 cities in 10 countries across Europe.

Khan's office insists it has improved air quality by cutting harmful emissions.

Related London exhibition explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Petrol cars registered pre-2006 and diesel vehicles first registered before September 2015 are unlikely to meet the minimum emissions standards required.

Transport for London (TfL) –– a local government body –– estimates that fewer than 200,000 such vehicles currently enter the new zone, based on existing ULEZ camera analysis.

But the RAC motoring group used a freedom of information request to discover that more than 850,000 ineligible vehicles are registered within London alone.