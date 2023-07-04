The head of the UN nuclear agency is in Japan to meet with government leaders and to see final preparations for the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant, on a visit Japan hopes will give credibility to the contentious plan.

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Mariano Grossi will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later to submit IAEA's final report on the water release.

All of IAEA's interim evaluations have been positive, and the final report is expected to say that the water sampling, testing and monitoring plans involved in the release are adequate and fulfil international requirements.

The treated radioactive water, stored in about 1,000 tanks nearing their 1.37 million ton capacity, must be removed to prevent accidental leaks and make room for the plant’s decommissioning.

Japanese regulators finished their final safety inspection of the equipment last Friday. The plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, is expected to receive a permit to discharge the water in about a week.

Japan has sought support from the IAEA to gain credibility for the plan and assurances that its safety measures meet international standards. The IAEA has made several trips to Japan since early 2022 but acknowledges it can't make decisions for the Japanese government, including stopping the wastewater release.

Grossi will also meet with heads of Japanese ministries and nuclear agencies relevant to the water release. To ease concerns overseas, Grossi is expected to visit South Korea, New Zealand and the Cook Islands after his visit to Japan.

"Neither ethical nor lawful"