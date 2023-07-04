BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Facebook parent Meta to launch Twitter-like app Threads
Instagram's microblogging app 'Threads' is expected to become a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter which has lost many users under new management.
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2021. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
July 4, 2023

Meta Platforms plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads, days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the social media site.

Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation app, is expected to be released on Thursday and will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, a listing on Apple's App Store showed.

The launch comes after Twitter announced a slate of restrictions on the app, including the need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck.

Musk's latest announcements to address data scraping have sparked a fierce backlash from Twitter users and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on a similar launch on the Google Play Store.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
