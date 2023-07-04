The Israeli military started withdrawing troops from the occupied West Bank's city of Jenin, army officials said, winding down late on Tuesday an intense two-day raid that killed at least 12 Palestinians and left a wide swath of damage in its wake.

The raid, launched under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government, targeted the northern city of Jenin and employed armoured vehicles, army bulldozers and drone strikes.

Visiting a military post outside Jenin, Netanyahu indicated earlier on Tuesday that the raid, one of the most intense in the territory in nearly two decades, was nearing its end. But he vowed to carry out similar "operations" in the future.

“At these moments we are completing the mission, and I can say that our extensive operation in Jenin is not a one-off,” he said.

Even as the Israeli military announced the withdrawal, Israeli and Palestinian officials reported fighting near a hospital in Jenin late on Tuesday.

An Associated Press reporter on the ground could hear explosions and the sound of gunfire. Palestinian hospital officials told the official Wafa news agency that three civilians were hit by Israeli fire.

On Tuesday morning, shops were shuttered in Jenin, with very few people on the streets littered with debris and burned roadblocks from the previous day's fighting.

Drones hummed overhead, an AFP reporter said.

The latest Israeli raid has prompted UN aid agencies to voice alarm at the scale of the incident, adding that there were restrictions on medical access.

"We are alarmed at the scale of air and ground operations that are taking place in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and airstrikes hitting a densely populated refugee camp," Vanessa Huguenin, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, told a briefing. She said three children were among those killed, without providing details.

"First responders have been prevented from entering the (Jenin) refugee camp, including to reach persons who have been critically injured," said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier, referring to restrictions put in place by Israeli forces.