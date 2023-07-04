TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Egypt appoint ambassadors to elevate diplomatic ties
Ankara and Cairo upgrade bi-lateral ties to ambassador level, with the two sides agree to send emissaries to respective diplomatic missions.
Türkiye, Egypt appoint ambassadors to elevate diplomatic ties
Normalisation between the two countries came after nearly 13 years. / Photo: TRT Haber / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
July 4, 2023

As part of the re-normalisation process, Türkiye end Egypt have achieved a significant milestone.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the two countries announced that they will be appointing ambassadors to their respective capitals.

"The Republic of Türkiye and the Arab Republic of Egypt announced that the diplomatic relations between the two countries had been raised to embassies," said the joint announcement.

Türkiye has appointed Ambassador Salih Mutlu Sen as the Ambassador to Cairo, and Egypt has appointed Amr Elhamamy as the Ankara Ambassador.

RECOMMENDED

Raising the level of diplomatic relations between the two countries has been put into practice in accordance with the decision taken by the presidents of the two countries and "the interests of Egyptian peoples".

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been maintained at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup, which overthrew the late president Mohammed Morsi.

Following the solidarity and condolence visit of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to Türkiye after the devastating twin earthquakes in February, former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Cairo, becoming the first foreign minister to visit Egypt from Türkiye after 11 years.

RelatedTürkiye, Egypt agree to improve political, economic and cultural ties
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian