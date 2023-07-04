On May 1 this year, prominent Muslims in the United States were supposed to gather at the White House to meet President Joe Biden and celebrate the festival of Eid al Fitr, which marks the completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Among the invited guests was Mohammed Khairullah, a burly man with a shaved head who is the mayor of the Prospect Park borough in the state of New Jersey.

But half an hour before he was scheduled to arrive at the White House, he received a phone call telling him he was no longer invited: the Secret Service had refused to allow him in.

Khairullah says after this phone call, he contacted the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) regarding the incident; they confirmed that he had been barred from entering the White House because of a secret status the FBI had assigned to him years earlier without notice or explanation.

“I don't know how I got on that list," he tells TRT World. "But the majority of the people on that list are either Muslims or Arabs, which tells you that I can easily get on this list basically by sneezing the wrong way.”

A recent report by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) highlights the disproportionate number of Muslims in the FBI’s Terrorism Screening Database and on its No-Fly List.

The report reveals that more than 98 percent of the individuals on the FBI’s watchlist are Muslim, with Muslims comprising a whooping 99 percent of the Bureau’s No-Fly List, which contains the names of those who can be stopped from boarding a commercial airliner.

Khairullah, who had sought refuge in the US after escaping violence in Syria in the 1990s, never imagined he would end up on the list.

In an interview with TRT World, he discusses how being on the list impacts his political career, personal life and the wider Muslim community.

A political career sparked by a passion for firefighting

Khairullah reminisces about his childhood dreams of becoming a firefighter and how his political career in the United States began.

“What I wanted to do, always, as a child, was to be a firefighter. The United States gave me the opportunity to become a volunteer firefighter, and that was my first experience dealing with the political system," he recalls.

Since becoming a firefighter required US citizenship, Khairullah was told that local rules could be changed on a town level to allow him to join the fire department.

“You could make rules locally — and that made me intrigued by local politics,” he says.

Khairullah became a member of the City Council after obtaining his citizenship in 2000. In 2005, he received support from his colleagues on the Council to fill the seat of the previous mayor, who had moved out of town. Since then, Khairullah has run for five terms, each term lasting four years.

"I think we could change the narrative by being involved within the system. They no longer can say, ‘any Mohammed is whatever we see on TV, because the Mohammed in Prospect Park, NJ, is the person we know that helps people and raises funds for areas hit by disaster’," he says.

"They know us (Muslims) for who we are, not for what the media tells them."

The urgent need to reform the FBI watchlist

Mayor Khairullah emphasises that reforming the process of compiling the watchlist should be a top priority in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. "It's crucial for Muslim organisations and the Muslim community to address this as a serious and major topic," he states.

"How you get on it (the FBI list), we don't know. Until it was leaked, the government did not acknowledge that it exists. I think, until now, they kind of don't acknowledge its existence," says Khairullah.

"That's the crazy part in the United States, a country of institutions and a constitution that protects civil liberties. I am guilty of something in their eyes, which prevents me from being a normal citizen, but they won't tell me what it is, which is, in my mind, the core issue of what is wrong with that list."

According to Khairullah, federal agents provide no explanations regarding the watchlist to elected officials, congresspeople or senators. This lack of transparency further exacerbates the situation for Muslim citizens listed by the FBI.

“They won’t even answer to federally elected officials. They won’t answer to senators. They won’t answer to congressmen… I mean, these are people who sit in Congress, in the Senate and they vote on major bills that fall on US policy, but they still can’t get an answer. So what do you think of this humble servant or any other average citizen?”