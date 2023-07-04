NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will stay in office for another year, the 31-nation military alliance has decided.

Tuesday's decision made him the second-longest serving NATO secretary-general after former Dutch foreign minister Joseph Luns, who spent almost 13 years at the helm from 1971.

It’s the fourth time Stoltenberg has had his mandate extended. Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister, has been NATO’s top civilian official since 2014.

His term had been due to expire last year but was extended then to keep a steady hand at the helm after Russia’s full-scale assault on Ukraine in February 2022.

US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts had been due to name a successor when they meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12.

But the world’s biggest security organisation makes decisions by consensus, and no agreement could be found on a new candidate.