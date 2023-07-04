TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Energy firm EXIST keeps top spot on Fortune's Turkish 500 list
Total net sales of 500 largest Turkish firms reached $276B in 2022, up 6.3% year-on-year.
Energy firm EXIST keeps top spot on Fortune's Turkish 500 list
In 2022, seven of the list’s top 10 companies were in the energy sector. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
July 4, 2023

Turkish energy firm Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) has kept its leading spot in Fortune magazine’s list of top 500 Turkish companies by net sales.

The top three firms were unchanged in the list's 2022 edition. Energy firm TUPRAS and the country's flag carrier Turkish Airlines followed EXIST, the magazine said on Tuesday at a press conference in Istanbul.

In 2022, seven of the list’s top 10 companies were in the energy sector.

EXIST's sales totaled $48.2 billion in 2022, soaring 378.5% on a yearly basis.

TUPRAS posted sales of $29.03 billion in 2022, jumping 215.9% year-on-year.

Turkish Airlines' sales amounted to $18.75 billion, leaping 219.5% on an annual basis.

RECOMMENDED

The average USD/TRY exchange rate in 2022 was at 16.59.

Rounding out the top 10 are energy firms Petrol Ofisi, Star Refinery, Opet, and SOCAR, vehicle maker Ford Otosan Automotive, mining company Ahlatci, and discount retailer BIM.

The top 500 firms' net profit was at $32.85 billion, up 245.5% on a yearly basis, while total sales amounted to $482.2 billion in 2022.

In 2022, 34 companies saw net losses, versus 104 in 2022.

The 500 firms' overall exports rose 137.9% in 2022 to reach $128.6 billion.

RelatedFitch: World GDP to grow 1.7% in 2023; Turkish economy to expand nearly 3%
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian