A car ramming and "stabbing" attack in Tel Aviv left seven people wounded on Tuesday before the suspect was shot dead, on the second day of Israel's biggest military raid in years in the occupied West Bank.

The driver in Tel Aviv was thought to have intentionally hit several pedestrians before getting out to "stab civilians with a sharp object," Israeli police said on Tuesday following the attack.

The attacker, an occupied West Bank resident, was then shot dead by an armed passerby, said police chief Yaakov Shabtai.

The incident came as the army pushed on with its raid in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank that left 10 Palestinians dead, more than 100 in custody, and thousands displaced from their homes.

The Jenin raid, launched on Monday under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government, employed hundreds of troops, army bulldozers and drone strikes.

"In the last five years, this is the worst raid," said Qasem Benighader, a nurse at a hospital morgue.

'Open war'

On Tuesday, shops were shuttered amid a general strike and Jenin's near-empty streets littered with debris and burned roadblocks.

The Israeli army said its "counterterrorism activities" had uncovered militant hideouts and an underground shaft used to store explosives.