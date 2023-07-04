Türkiye enjoys deep-rooted relations with Jordan based on strong ties of friendship, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference in the capital Ankara with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

"Many of the challenges we face are common, as you know. We have similar approaches on many regional and international issues. That is why we place importance on regular consultations with Jordan," he added.

Fidan also announced that Türkiye and Jordan are starting inter-ministerial political consultations.

Turning to economic ties, Fidan said: "Despite global and regional difficulties, our trade volume last year topped $1 billion. We aim to maintain this momentum by increasing it."

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Jordan were established some 75 years ago, in 1947.

Syrian refugee crisis

For his part, Jordan's foreign minister extolled mutual ties with Ankara, saying: "Our ties with Türkiye are important not only for our interest but also for the region."

He said that their meeting tackled regional issues and affirmed that both sides share the same views.

Regarding the Syria, Safadi said that Amman and Ankara are at the top of countries that host Syrian refugees and efforts will be underway to facilitate their voluntarily repatriation.

"We agree with Türkiye on the need to work intensively to resolve the Syrian crisis and advance the asylum file," he said.

Re-normalisation ties with Egypt

Hakan Fidan has signified progress in political, economic, and other fields between Ankara and Cairo.

By mutually appointing ambassadors, Ankara and Cairo have marked a new milestone in the normalisation of ties, said Fidan.

"With the joint decision we took today, as Egypt and Türkiye, we mutually appointed ambassadors ,” Fidan told.

"At the point we have reached, we have now moved past an important stage in normalisation. From now on, our relations will continue to progress rapidly in the political, economic, and all other fields."

Fidan's remarks came after Türkiye and Egypt raised their diplomatic ties to the level of embassies on Tuesday. Türkiye nominated Salih Mutlu Sen as its new ambassador to Cairo, while Egypt named Amr el Hamamy ambassador to Ankara.

The countries’ historical, geographical, cultural, strategic, and religious ties make them effectively inseparable, Fidan added.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.

Quran burning in Sweden

Turning to last week’s burning of a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in Stockholm, Fidan said: "We once again strongly condemn the vile attack on the holy Quran in Stockholm and the condoning of this attack despite our warnings."