Masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya have attacked and brutally beaten a prominent investigative reporter and a lawyer.

Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov arrived in Chechnya on Tuesday to attend the trial of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of two activists who have challenged Chechen authorities.

Just outside the airport, their vehicle was blocked by several cars and they were attacked by several unidentified masked assailants who beat them with clubs, put guns to their heads and broke their equipment.

Novaya Gazeta said that Milashina sustained a brain injury and had several fingers broken, and Nemov had a deep cut on his leg. They were taken to a hospital in Chechnya's main city, Grozny, and later to Beslan in the nearby region of North Ossetia. The newspaper said that Milashina repeatedly lost consciousness.

Speaking from a hospital bed in a video, Milashina said the attack looked like a “classic abduction.”

“They threw the driver out of the car, got in, bent our heads down, tied my hands, forced me down to my knees and put a gun to my head,” she said, adding that the assailants were visibly nervous and had trouble tying her hands.

Officials were considering their medical evacuation to Moscow.

“Monstrous assault”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the incident. Peskov added that “it was a very serious assault that warrants energetic measures” from law enforcement agencies.

Russian human rights ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova asked investigators to look into the attack on Milashina and Nemov.

The Russian Ministry for Digital Development and Mass Communications denounced the “monstrous assault” on Milashina and Nemov and said it will offer them the necessary assistance. The ministry added that it urged law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the attack and punish the perpetrators.

Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee, the country’s top state criminal investigation agency, ordered a probe into the attack.