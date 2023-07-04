The recent unrest in France provided a platform for bigoted voices the world over — be it white supremacists in the US and Europe or far-right Hindutva influencers. Social media has been flooded with vitriolic posts, each side accusing immigrants and Muslims of all the ills and shortcomings plaguing French society.

Did protesters in France cross the proverbial red line? Maybe they did, as they vandalised properties and engaged in looting and arson. Is their anger invalid? Not at all.

Considering the trigger — the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk by a French police officer in a broad daylight last Tuesday for what appears to be a minor traffic violation — the ongoing unrest appears to be a symptom of a chronic disease: years of systemic racism and class inequality that has divided France into two parts. One part consists of the rich, who happen to be predominately white and are prospering; the other part — the poor and the working class, who are disadvantaged from the get-go — are struggling to survive.

Despite grieving her son’s killing, Merzouk’s mother Mounia has been exuding dignity. She did not hold the entire police force accountable for her son’s murder, but rather placed the responsibility on one individual.

“I don't blame the police; I blame one person: the one who took the life of my son,” Mounia said, adding that the rogue police officer had targeted Nahel based on prejudice, perceiving him as “an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life.”

But Mounia’s statement wasn’t enough to calm the rising tempers. In the following days, the outrage quickly spread across suburbs near Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Grenoble. Protesters allegedly set numerous government buildings, shops, banks and other properties ablaze.

The French government deployed a police force of 45,000 men and dispatched dozens of armoured vehicles. Within a week, at least 3,000 people were detained.

While bigoted minds pin the blame on immigration and Muslims, misrepresenting the situation to further their divisive agendas, it’s important to look at this unrest in context.

France has exploded in anger several times in the past. In 2005, two teenagers died while hiding in an electric power substation to avoid police identity checks in a northern suburb of Paris, Clichy-sous-Bois. Similar to the current situation, the 2005 protests turned violent, with protesters burning cars and public buildings, and large-scale protests breaking out in 300 cities. France declared a state of emergency.

In 2016, the death of Adama Traore — a Black French man — while in police custody triggered protests against police brutality in France. His case drew comparisons to the George Floyd incident in the United States in 2020, making Traore a symbol in the fight against police brutality in France. The subsequent investigation report in 2021 further revealed the role played by French police in his tragic death.

Rights groups have brought attention to the significant issue of police violence in France, particularly during prominent events such as the 2018 “gilets jaunes” protests, the 2022 Champions League finals and the more recent demonstrations against pension reforms. These incidents have led to calls for action demanding that the government address the problem. Furthermore, France faced criticism at the United Nations during the Labor Day Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, where concerns were raised about racism and police violence in the country.

Critics within French society have also raised their voices against police violence, with Patrick Baudouin, president of the Human Rights League (LDH), warning about potential risks to civil liberties. The LDH specifically denounced incidents of police violence, citing a demonstration in the town of Sainte-Soline in April as a troubling example. These criticisms highlight the urgent need to address the issue at hand.