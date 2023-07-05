Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Ukraine has called on the international community to respond to what it said was Russia's military escalation at the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the centre of mounting tensions between Kiev and Moscow.

"Russia deploying military personnel, installing fortifications on at least three reactors, placing explosives at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant directly threatens a nuclear incident at Europe's largest atomic power station," Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a statement on social media, adding:

"It's high time the world took immediate action."

Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday accused each other of plotting to stage an attack on the power plant, where the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly warned of potential catastrophe from nearby military clashes.

The two countries have blamed each other for shelling that has repeatedly downed power lines essential to cooling the plant's six reactors and avoiding a nuclear meltdown.

1759 GMT — Police officers wounded in Kiev court suicide bombing

Two police officers have been wounded in a Kiev district court as a man who was brought to attend a hearing apparently blew himself up, officials said.

It is believed there were two explosions at Kiev's Shevchenkivskyi district court on Wednesday. Authorities did not say that the blasts were linked to Ukraine's war effort.

"An offender died at the scene. According to preliminary information, he blew himself up," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on social media.

Two law enforcement officers were wounded as they stormed the premises, Klymenko added.

"Their lives were saved by their shields," he added.

1721 GMT — NATO summit will offer Ukraine 'a lot': Lithuania

The president of Lithuania, which will host next week's NATO summit, has said he expected the talks to satisfy Ukraine as it seeks a clear invitation to join the defence alliance.

"I have a sense that we will find formulations which will not disappoint Ukrainians and will convey more than we are used to saying," Gitanas Nauseda told AFP news agency in an interview.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country is battling Russian forces, "might not receive everything he expects in his most ambitious plans, but he will certainly receive a lot," Nauseda added.

1647 GMT —IAEA has seen no sign of explosives at Zaporizhzhia yet, more access needed

Experts from the UN nuclear watchdog have yet to observe any indications of mines or explosives at the Zaporizhzhia plant, but they need more access to be sure.

IAEA experts "have in recent days and weeks inspected parts of the facility —including some sections of the perimeter of the large cooling pond — and have also conducted regular walk-downs across the site, so far without observing any visible indications of mines or explosives," an IAEA statement said.

"The IAEA experts have requested additional access that is necessary to confirm the absence of mines or explosives. In particular, access to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 is essential, as well as access to parts of the turbine halls and some parts of the cooling system at the plant."

A statement issued by the Ukrainian armed forces on Tuesday quoted "operational data" as saying that "explosive devices" had been placed on the roofs of those two reactor units.

1007 GMT —Russia warns of 'catastrophic' Ukraine nuclear provocation

The Kremlin has warned that Kiev could be preparing a provocation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a flashpoint of concern in the conflict in Ukraine.

"The situation is quite tense because the threat of sabotage from the Kiev regime is really high — sabotage that could have catastrophic consequences," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.