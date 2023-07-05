Monday was the world's hottest day on record, exceeding an average of 17 degrees Celsius for the first time, according to initial measurements taken by US meteorologists.

The average daily air temperature on the planet's surface on July 3 was logged at 17.01C by an organisation attached to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration [NOAA].

This measurement taken on Tuesday surpasses the previous daily record [16.92C] set on July 24 last year, according to data from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Prediction going back to 1979.

The world's average air temperature, which fluctuates between around 12C and just under 17C on any given day over the year, averaged 16.2C at the beginning of July between 1979 and 2000.

Temperatures likely to rise