Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to start talks over 'Divided Area' demarcation
Riyadh and Kuwait exclusively own natural wealth, including Durra gas field, in Gulf’s maritime "Divided Area," Saudi Foreign Ministry says, calling on Tehran to start talks over demarcation of the area's eastern border.
Iran has previously said it has a stake in the field and called a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop it "illegal". / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 4, 2023

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait exclusively own natural wealth, including Al Durra gas field, in the Gulf's maritime "Divided Area", Saudi state news agency SPA has said, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The country also renewed its call to Iran on Tuesday to start negotiations with Riyadh and Kuwait on the demarcation of the eastern border of the area, SPA added.

Kuwait on Monday had also called Iran to start the demarcation negotiations with the two Arab countries as one negotiating party.

Iran has previously said it has a stake in the field and called a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop it "illegal".

Earlier this year, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to revive relations after years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shia cleric.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
