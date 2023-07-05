An Israeli soldier has been killed by Palestinian fighters in occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp, the Israeli army announced, as it began withdrawing forces from the area after two days of a large-scale incursions that also left at least 13 Palestinians dead, wounded more than 100, drove thousands from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake.

The Israeli army also said on Wednesday that five rockets were fired from besieged Gaza but they were successfully intercepted.

The Israeli incursion into Jenin refugee camp, launched early on Monday under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government, used hundreds of troops as well as drone strikes and army bulldozers that ripped up streets.

Elsewhere a car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv had wounded seven people before the suspect was shot dead on the second day of Israel's biggest military incursion in 20 years into the occupied West Bank.

"This evening (Tuesday) a non-commissioned officer in combat service was killed by live fire during the operation against terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin camp," the Israeli army said on Wednesday.

The large-scale Israeli army assault has so far killed 13 Palestinians, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

On Tuesday, explosions had been heard from the camp and a drone hovered overhead, an AFP correspondent reported.

"In the last five years, this is the worst raid," said Qasem Benighader, a nurse at a hospital morgue.

Palestine's Foreign Ministry labelled the escalation "open war against the people of Jenin".

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders also condemned Israeli forces for firing tear gas inside Khalil Suleiman hospital in Jenin, calling it "unacceptable".

Palestine's Health Minister Mai al-Kaila even accused the army of shooting at Palestinians in a courtyard of the Jenin public hospital.

"Israel's aggression reached its climax this afternoon when citizens were shot at directly in the courtyard of Jenin hospital wounding three, two of them seriously," the minister told reporters, adding that forces had also stormed the Ibn Sina hospital.

The Israeli army said there were reports on social media regarding fire by soldiers toward a hospital.

Late on Tuesday, an Israeli army spokesman said troops "have started withdrawing from Jenin camp".

Shops in Jenin were shuttered amid a general strike and the near-empty streets littered with debris and burned roadblocks.

"The most dangerous is what happened inside the camp, where there is no electricity, no water, and no roads for those who need to go to hospital," Jenin mayor Nidal Abu Saleh told AFP.