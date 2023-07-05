French President Emmanuel Macron has met with hundreds of French officials to begin exploring the "deeper reasons" for the country's plunge into riots after a police officer killed a teenager at a traffic stop.

The meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday with more than 300 mayors, whose municipalities suffered damage over a week of violence, came as the unrest eased across the country.

"Is it a permanent return to calm? I will be cautious, but the peak that we've seen in previous days has passed," Macron said, according to a participant.

The government has battled riots and looting since an officer killed 17-year-old Nahel M. during a traffic stop on June 27 in a Paris suburb, rekindling long-standing accusations of systemic racism among security forces.

On Monday night, violence in French cities had halved in 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said, with 72 people arrested nationwide.

'Therapy session' meeting

At the gathering of mayors, Macron was hoping to "start the painstaking, long-term work needed to understand the deeper reasons that led to these events", an official at the president's office said.

But with right- and left-wing officials pointing fingers at one another and each side insistent on their own solutions, the centrist president said at the end of the meeting that they had failed to find "unanimity".

His government would "reach very real solutions" over the summer, he added, saying "we must strike while the iron is hot".

But Zartoshte Bakhtiari, mayor of Neuilly-sur-Marne east of Paris, said "I came to hear the president give us a vision, set a course. I didn't come for a group therapy session".

Nearly 4,000 arrests have been made since Friday, including more than 1,200 minors, according to Justice Ministry figures.

Macron suggested fining the parents of the children involved.

"With the first crime, we need to find a way of sanctioning the families financially and easily," he said, according to comments reported by the Parisien newspaper.

During the meeting with mayors, Macron also promised to fast-track a new law allowing for rapid assistance in rebuilding damaged buildings, public spaces and vandalised transport infrastructure.

In the southern city of Marseille, which has seen some of the worst riots, prosecutors announced a probe into the death of a 27-year-old man on Saturday night.

He is believed to have suffered a heart attack after the "violent shock" of a rubber bullet known as a "flash ball" that is used by French police hitting him in the chest.

It was not clear if he was participating in the protests or was a passer-by, the prosecution said.