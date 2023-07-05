Revellers across the US have braved the heat and heavy rain to participate in Fourth of July activities — celebrating the nation's founding with parades, fireworks and hot dog eating contests at a time of lingering political divisions and concerns about the country's future.

In Boston, people dodged raindrops to nab a coveted space on the grassy oval in front of the Hatch Shell along the Charles River ahead of the traditional Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of partygoers typically line both sides of the river for the fireworks spectacular that follows a concert.

At another longstanding celebration, fans of competitive eating crowded to watch Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest held in the Coney Island section of New York City.

Heavy downpours interrupted the contest, but after the pause, Joey "Jaws" Chestnut swallowed 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes.

"What a roller coaster, emotionally," Chestnut said.

The 39-year-old from Westfield, Indiana, first competed for the title in 2005 and hasn’t lost since 2015.

New York wasn't the only state where weather factored into events.

The 10-kilometre Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, which typically draws thousands of runners in humid summer weather, was cut short because of possible thunderstorms.

Farther north, a fireworks show in Yankton, South Dakota, was postponed until Wednesday night because lightning prevented crews from setting up the display.

In Nebraska, the Omaha Symphony’s Independence Day Celebration, which includes a concert and fireworks shows, were also postponed until Wednesday night.

New Orleans residents welcomed rain and slightly cooler conditions after days of heat and humidity baked the city.

The Colorado towns and suburbs of Estes Park, Golden and Highlands Ranch cancelled fireworks celebrations after thunderstorm alerts were issued.

Severe weather warnings scuttled Independence Day travel plans at Denver International Airport, where at least 290 flights were delayed and 171 cancelled – among the most flights affected in the nation – according to Flight Aware.

Different ways of celebration

President Joe Biden hosted a barbecue for military families at the White House, decked out with red, white and blue bunting and big US flags draped over the columns facing the South Lawn.

Biden told the crowd gathered how grateful he was for their service. And he talked about how important it was to work to unify the nation.

"Democracy is never guaranteed," Biden said.

"Every generation must fight to maintain it."

Vice President Kamala Harris was in her home state of California, where she visited a Los Angeles fire station to pay tribute to first responders who she said risk their lives for their community.

"On this Independence Day, we came by to thank them, and to let them know we think of them all the time," Harris said.