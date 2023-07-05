WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil forward Roberto Firmino joins Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli
Firmino, widely known as Bobby, becomes latest high-profile player to move to the Gulf state after Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Brazil forward Roberto Firmino joins Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli
Brazil international bade farewell to Anfield in late May, scoring his 111th goal for the club during their last game of the season.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 5, 2023

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino has become the latest high-profile player to complete a move to Saudi Arabia, signing for Al Ahli after his contract with Premier League giants Liverpool expired.

The club revealed his arrival at Al Ahli on Tuesday in a video posted to social media and comes less than a week after the team concluded a deal to sign Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea.

"I always played for big teams, now I'm in Al Ahli," Firmino said in a video on Al-Ahli's twitter account.

Al Ahli, based in Jeddah, has already signed former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this offseason.

The Brazil international bade farewell to Anfield in late May, scoring his 111th goal for the club during their last game of the season.

Backed by the nation's sovereign wealth fund, the Saudi Pro League is luring big names from the major European leagues with the promise of huge salaries.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard took over as coach at Al Ettifaq earlier in the week, while Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante have also made the move to the Gulf state since Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Al Nassr in January started the trend.

RelatedHow Saudi Arabia plans to barrel to the top of global football leagues

Bobby's legacy at Anfield

RECOMMENDED

The 31-year-old, widely known as Bobby, left Liverpool after eight seasons at Anfield, during which time he scored 111 goals in 362 appearances and won the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup.

With Brazil, he won the Copa America in 2019.

Firmino, along with Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Senegal's Sadio Mane, became one of the best forward trios the Premier League has seen in recent years.

The trio helped improve the club and bring it back to the trophies ways after years of instability and average results.

After Firmino's departure this season and Mane's move to Germany's Bayern Munich last season, Salah is the only player of the trio to remain at Anfield.

At the Premier League level, Liverpool has 19 titles, only second to Manchester United with 20 titles.

The Reds also won the UEFA Champions League 6 times, more than any English club, and stand third behind Spain's Real Madrid [13 titles] and Italy's AC Milan [7 titles].

Al Ahli returned to the Saudi Pro League after spending the 2022-2023 campaign in the second division, but the team is still without a coach following the departure of South African Pitso Mosimane.

Related'$1 million per week': Why did Ronaldo join Riyadh-based club Al Nassr?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian