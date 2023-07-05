Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino has become the latest high-profile player to complete a move to Saudi Arabia, signing for Al Ahli after his contract with Premier League giants Liverpool expired.

The club revealed his arrival at Al Ahli on Tuesday in a video posted to social media and comes less than a week after the team concluded a deal to sign Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea.

"I always played for big teams, now I'm in Al Ahli," Firmino said in a video on Al-Ahli's twitter account.

The Brazil international bade farewell to Anfield in late May, scoring his 111th goal for the club during their last game of the season.

Backed by the nation's sovereign wealth fund, the Saudi Pro League is luring big names from the major European leagues with the promise of huge salaries.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard took over as coach at Al Ettifaq earlier in the week, while Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante have also made the move to the Gulf state since Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Al Nassr in January started the trend.

Bobby's legacy at Anfield