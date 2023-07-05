Israel's military has declared the end of a two-day incursion in the Jenin refugee camp of the occupied West Bank during 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed.

"The operation is officially over and the soldiers have left the Jenin area," a military spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The Israeli military launched the military raid on the Jenin refugee camp early on Monday under the orders of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government.

The raid, Israel's biggest military incursion in years in the occupied Palestenian territory, employed hundreds of Israeli troops as well as drone strikes and army bulldozers that ripped up streets.

The United Nation's High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, had condemned the incursion and called for the “killing, maiming and the destruction of property” to end.

“This week’s violence in the occupied West Bank risks spiralling out of control, fuelled by strident political rhetoric, and an escalation in the use of advanced military weaponry by Israel,” Turk said in a statement as the incursion was still taking place.

He added that the raid was a “major intensification of the use of weaponry more generally associated with the conduct of armed hostilities, rather than a law enforcement situation”.

Israeli forces had started to withdraw from the refugee camp late Tuesday, a military spokesman said.

