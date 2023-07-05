Greece has cleared a notorious camp near Athens used for decades as a haven for members of the PKK terrorist organisation, according to police.

Security forces launched an operation to close down the Lavrion Camp and transfer its 53 inhabitants to other areas run by the country's Migration and Asylum Ministry, said a statement by Greek Police (ELAS).

The statement underlined that while Lavrion had previously been a legal refugee camp, it has in recent years been under the PKK's occupation.

"The evacuation of the building took place in a calm atmosphere and without any resistance, with the aim of ensuring better living conditions for the people as the specific building was unsuitable for accommodation," it added.

Türkiye has for years objected to the continued operation of the Lavrion Camp, which it said was used by the PKK and far-left terror groups as a training ground, pointing to testimonies by arrested PKK members.