Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on the new one-year extension of his term at the military alliance's helm.

"I congratulate my dear friend @jensstoltenberg on the extension of his tenure as the Secretary General by the decision of the NATO Council," Erdogan said on Twitter on Wednesday.

He wished the former Norwegian premier continued success leading the alliance.

"I believe that Mr. Stoltenberg's efforts will contribute greatly to our alliance and global peace, in a challenging period with significant security needs," he added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday also congratulated Stoltenberg on his extended tenure at the helm.

'Close cooperation and solidarity'

"We welcome the decision of the NATO Council to extend the tenure of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg until 1 October 2024," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.