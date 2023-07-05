Several Arab countries have welcomed the elevation of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt for the first time in a decade.

On Tuesday, Ankara and Cairo upgraded their diplomatic relations to the ambassadorial level.

Türkiye nominated Salih Mutlu Sen as its new ambassador to Cairo, while Egypt named Amr Elhamamy as ambassador to Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed the move, saying it “will be positively reflected on enhancing security and peace at the regional and international levels and serving common interests, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the countries and people of the region.”

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also hailed the elevation of the Turkish-Egyptian diplomatic relations.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry expressed hope that “this important step would strengthen bridges of communication and dialogue and contribute to reinforcing stability and cooperation in the region.”

The Turkish-Egyptian agreement will “enhance development and peace at the regional and international levels for the benefit of the two countries and peoples, serve common interests, and achieve further prosperity and growth,” it added.

Related Türkiye, Egypt appoint ambassadors to elevate diplomatic ties

Importance for regional stability