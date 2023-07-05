WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nearly '80 percent' of homes damaged in Israeli raid on Jenin — official
At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others injured in the largest Israeli military raid in the city in more than 20 years, according to the Palestine's Health Ministry.
Nearly '80 percent' of homes damaged in Israeli raid on Jenin — official
The Israeli offensive has triggered a wave of condemnations from several countries including Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, and others. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
July 5, 2023

Almost 80 percent of homes in the Palestinian city of Jenin have suffered damage from a recent Israeli military raid, according to the city’s deputy governor.

The Israeli army withdrew from Jenin early on Wednesday, concluding its largest military operation in the city in more than 20 years.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others injured in the offensive, according to the Health Ministry.

The Israeli raid, which started on Monday, has also left a trail of destruction across the occupied West Bank city.

"Houses and infrastructure suffered heavy damage in the offensive," Kamal Abu al Rub told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED

“Almost 80 percent of houses in the Jenin refugee camp were either destroyed, damaged or burnt.” According to an Anadolu reporter, there are around 1,000 residential units inhabited by 15,000 Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp.

Abu al Rub said dozens of vehicles and utility lines were also damaged in the Israeli raid.

The Israeli offensive has triggered a wave of condemnations from several countries including Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, and others.

RelatedIsrael leaves deadly trail as troops start withdrawal from West Bank's Jenin
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian