Almost 80 percent of homes in the Palestinian city of Jenin have suffered damage from a recent Israeli military raid, according to the city’s deputy governor.

The Israeli army withdrew from Jenin early on Wednesday, concluding its largest military operation in the city in more than 20 years.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others injured in the offensive, according to the Health Ministry.

The Israeli raid, which started on Monday, has also left a trail of destruction across the occupied West Bank city.

"Houses and infrastructure suffered heavy damage in the offensive," Kamal Abu al Rub told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.