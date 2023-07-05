WORLD
4 MIN READ
US turning Taiwan into a 'powder keg' with latest military sale: China
Beijing's response comes as Washington approves $440 million worth of military equipment sale to the self-ruled island.
US turning Taiwan into a 'powder keg' with latest military sale: China
China claims Taiwan as its own territory. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
July 5, 2023

China's Defense Ministry has accused the United States of turning Taiwan into a "powder keg" with its latest sales of $440 million in military equipment to the self-governing island democracy.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Tan Kefei responded on Wednesday that "the US ignores China's core concerns, crudely interferes in China's internal affairs, and deliberately escalates tensions across the Taiwan Strait."

"This is tantamount to accelerating the transformation of Taiwan into a 'powder keg' and pushing the Taiwanese people into the abyss of disaster,” he said in a statement on the ministry's website.

Using force to seek independence is wishful thinking and is doomed to failure, he said, using standard Chinese terminology, adding that the People's Liberation Army was always ready and would maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The US State Department approved of the sale of 30 mm ammunition and related equipment, along with spare parts for Taiwan’s vehicles, small arms, combat weapon systems, and logistical support items.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be conquered by force if necessary, and Tan said "stern representations” had been lodged with the US.

In its announcement of the sale, the State Department said it “serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.”

"The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region," it said.

The ammunition and associated equipment will maintain the effectiveness of Taiwan's CM34 armoured vehicles while "further enhancing interoperability with the United States."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedUS to sell military equipment to Taiwan to counter China

Large-scale drills

The US maintains a "One China" policy under which it does not recognise Taiwan's formal independence and has no formal diplomatic relations with the island in deference to Beijing. Nonetheless, US law requires a credible defence for Taiwan and for the US to treat all threats to the island as matters of ''grave concern."

China regularly sends warships and planes across the centre line in the Taiwan Strait that provides a buffer between the sides, as well as into Taiwan's air defence identification zone, in an effort to intimidate the island's 23 million people and wear down its military capabilities.

During a transit stop in the US by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in April, during which she met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, China staged three days of large-scale drills around the island, simulating a blockade.

China opposes any exchanges at the official level between Taiwan and other governments.

On Wednesday, 26 PLA aircraft and 4 Chinese navy ships were detected around Taiwan, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said. Aircraft, navy vessels and land-based missile systems were monitoring the situation, it said.

RelatedTaiwan: Multiple Chinese jets cross median line
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia