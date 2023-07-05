Iran has tried to seize two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, firing shots at one of them, the US Navy said.

It said that in both cases early on Wednesday, the Iranian naval vessels backed off after the US Navy responded and that both commercial ships continued their voyages.

"The Iranian navy did make attempts to seize commercial tankers lawfully transiting international waters," said Cmdr. Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

"The US Navy responded immediately and prevented those seizures."

He said the gunfire directed at the second vessel did not cause casualties or major damage.

There was no immediate Iranian comment on the incidents.

Ambrey, a maritime intelligence service, said the tanker that was fired upon was a Bahamas-flagged, Greek-owned, US-managed crude oil tanker transiting from the United Arab Emirates to Singapore.

It said the firing of shots happened 28 nautical miles northeast of Muscat, the capital of Oman.