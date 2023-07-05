In a phone call with the Dutch prime minister, the Turkish president has slammed the activities of the PKK/PYD/YPG terror group in Sweden.

Discussing Sweden's NATO membership bid, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Mark Rutte that even though Sweden has taken favourable steps by making changes in the new anti-terror law, the steps would be meaningless as long as supporters of the terror group freely organize demonstrations in this country, said a Turkish Communications Directorate statement on Wednesday.

Regarding attacks on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in Sweden, Erdogan said the attacks cannot be justified under the guise of freedom of thought and this is clearly a "crime of expression."