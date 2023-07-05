TÜRKİYE
Erdogan slams PKK activities in Sweden in phone call with Dutch PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte discuss Sweden's NATO bid, and provocative actions against the Quran in Europe.
Turkish President Erdogan expresses his belief that bilateral relations would be strengthened through high-level visits. / Photo: AA / AA
July 5, 2023

In a phone call with the Dutch prime minister, the Turkish president has slammed the activities of the PKK/PYD/YPG terror group in Sweden.

Discussing Sweden's NATO membership bid, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Mark Rutte that even though Sweden has taken favourable steps by making changes in the new anti-terror law, the steps would be meaningless as long as supporters of the terror group freely organize demonstrations in this country, said a Turkish Communications Directorate statement on Wednesday.

Regarding attacks on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in Sweden, Erdogan said the attacks cannot be justified under the guise of freedom of thought and this is clearly a "crime of expression."

Recalling that the 100th anniversary of the Türkiye-Netherlands Friendship Agreement will be celebrated next year, the Turkish president expressed his belief that bilateral relations would be strengthened through high-level visits.

The two also agreed that one of the most important agenda items of the NATO summit, which will be held in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on July 11-12, will be the Russia-Ukraine war.

