At least 16 people, including three children, have died in a toxic gas leak in South Africa, police said.

Emergency services earlier on Wednesday said that as many as 24 people were dead. It revised the toll to 16 later.

Search and rescue teams were still working through the area trying to ascertain the extent of the casualties.

The incident happened in an informal settlement in the city of Boksburg on the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg, the South African Police Services said.

Police said the three children killed were aged 1, 6 and 15.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. Boksburg is the city where 41 people died after a truck carrying gas got stuck under a bridge and exploded on Christmas Eve.