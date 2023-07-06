The confidential documents stolen from schools and dumped online by ransomware gangs are raw, intimate and graphic.

They describe student sexual assaults, psychiatric hospitalisations, abusive parents, truancy — even suicide attempts.

"Please do something," begged a student in one leaked file, recalling the trauma of continually bumping into an ex-abuser at a school in Minneapolis.

Other victims talked about wetting the bed or crying themselves to sleep.

Complete sexual assault case folios containing these details were among more than 300,000 files dumped online in March after the 36,000-student Minneapolis Public Schools refused to pay a $1 million ransom.

Other exposed data included medical records and discrimination complaints.

Rich in digitised data, the nation's schools are prime targets for far-flung criminal hackers who are assiduously locating and scooping up sensitive files.

Often strapped for cash, districts are grossly ill-equipped not just to defend themselves but to respond diligently and transparently when attacked, especially as they struggle to help kids catch up from the pandemic and grapple with shrinking budgets.

Months after the Minneapolis attack, administrators have not delivered on their promise to inform individual victims.

The Associated Press reached families of six students whose sexual assault case files were exposed. The message from a reporter was the first time anyone had alerted them.

"Truth is, they didn't notify us about anything," said a mother whose son's case file has 80 documents.

The lasting legacy of school ransomware attacks, it turns out, is not in school closures, recovery costs or even soaring cyber insurance premiums.

It is the trauma for staff, students and parents from the online exposure of private records — which the AP found on the open internet and dark web.

"A massive amount of information is being posted online, and nobody is looking to see just how bad it all is. Or, if somebody is looking, they're not making the results public," said analyst Brett Callow of the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft.

Doubly victimised

While other ransomware targets have fortified and segmented networks, encrypting data and mandating multi-factor authentication, school systems have been slower to react.

Ransomware likely has affected well over 5 million US students by now, with district attacks on track to rise this year, said analyst Allan Liska of the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Nearly one in three US districts had been breached by the end of 2021, according to a survey by the Center for Internet Security, a federally funded nonprofit.