Protesters have staged a mass rally in central London against Israel's "apartheid policies" and the Israeli military's deadly attack in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

After an "emergency protest call" by various groups on Wednesday, demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli Embassy at 6 pm [local time] carrying signs expressing solidarity with Palestinians and bearing slogans including "Freedom for Palestine," "End Apartheid," "Stand with Jenin" and "Stop the Massacre."

Some Orthodox Jews were among those attending the protest, along with some socialist groups as well as Palestinian solidarity groups, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Palestine Forum in Britain.

Speaking at the rally, Carol Turner, an official from the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament [CND], expressed their stance against the Israeli occupation and support for a free Palestine.

Touching on the UK's anti-boycott bill, which plans to fine public bodies that initiate boycotts against Israel, she stressed that this "specifically protects Israel."

Turner also urged the British government to end its military support to Israel.

Scottish National Party [SNP] member of parliament Tommy Sheppard condemned the attacks in Jenin, saying he hoped today's protest would make the Israeli government aware of the international pressure against its actions.

"I come here also to oppose the ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people, the occupation which has been going on for so many years, the daily system of oppression," he said.

Sheppard said the current government in Tel Aviv is the "most anti-Palestinian government" there has ever been in the history of Israel.

Blaming the British government for remaining silent on what is happening and for "doing nothing" for a two-state solution, he said that instead of condemning Israel's attacks, the government "seems to be opening their doors and rolling out the red carpet for them."

"We are not motivated by anti-Semitism. We are not condemning these Israeli soldiers because they are Jewish...We condemn them because of what they do, because of their actions repressing and suppressing their neighbours in that part of the world, and that condemnation will continue for as long as I have breath in my body," he added.