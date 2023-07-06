Children experienced the highest number of "grave violations" in conflicts verified by the United Nations in 2022, with the conflicts between Israel and Palestinians and in Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] and Somalia putting the most youngsters in peril, the UN children’s agency has said.

UNICEF also expressed particular concern on Wednesday about their plight in Haiti, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Ukraine, where Russia has been put on the UN blacklist.

"Grave violations" include the recruitment and use of children by combatants, killings and injuries, sexual violence, abductions, and attacks on schools and hospitals.

Omar Abdi, UNICEF’s deputy executive director, told the UN Security Council more than 27,000 grave violations, up from 24,000 the previous year, is the highest number verified by the UN since its monitoring reports began in 2005.

The number of conflict situations "of concern" was also the highest — at 26.

Since the report, Abdi said, a serious conflict has erupted in Sudan, where over one million children have been displaced by violent conflict, and the UN has received reports that hundreds have been killed and injured.

He also said UNICEF expects an increase in Palestinian children affected due to recent escalations in violence by Israel.

Government and parties to conflicts are not fulfilling their commitments to protect children, and "meaningful and unambiguous action" is needed, the UNICEF official said.