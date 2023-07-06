WORLD
2 MIN READ
US thwarts Iranian Navy's attempted tanker seizures in Gulf of Oman
The US Navy says Iran has seized at least five commercial vessels in the last two years and has harassed several others.
US thwarts Iranian Navy's attempted tanker seizures in Gulf of Oman
Maritime incidents involving Iran follow US unilateral withdrawal from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. / Photo: Iran's state television / HANDOUT / AA Archive / AA
By Staff Reporter
July 6, 2023

The US military has prevented Iranian warships from seizing two oil tankers near the coast of Oman, according to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM said in a statement that an Iranian ship opened fire in one of the incidents on Wednesday, adding both incidents occurred in international waters.

In one incident that took place at 1 am local time, an Iranian naval vessel approached the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker TRF Moss in the Gulf of Oman.

But CENTCOM said the situation de-escalated as the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) arrived, causing the Iranian vessel to depart.

Long bursts

RECOMMENDED

Three hours later, the US Navy was alerted by the distressed Bahamian-flagged oil tanker Richmond Voyager, which the command said was more than 20 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat, Oman’s capital, and moving through international waters towards the Arabian Sea.

"McFaul directed course toward Richmond Voyager at maximum speed as the merchant tanker continued its transit. Prior to McFaul’s arrival on scene, Iranian personnel fired multiple, long bursts from both small arms and crew-served weapons," said the statement.

Since 2021, Iran has harassed, attacked or seized nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels, said the statement.

RelatedIran tries to seize two oil tankers near Strait of Hormuz, fires shots: US
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia