A pair of Russia navy ships are visiting China as the countries reaffirm their military ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Cold War-era frigates Gromkiy and Otlichnyy arrived in the financial hub of Shanghai, China’s largest city and biggest port, on Wednesday for a seven-day visit.

Following the port call, the ships will conduct joint drills with their Chinese counterparts focusing on ship-to-ship communications, maneuvering information and maritime search and rescue, state television’s military channel reported Thursday.

The visit follows a meeting Monday in Beijing between China’s defence minister and the head of Russia’s navy, the first formal military talks between the friendly neighbors since a short-lived mutiny by the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

China has reassured Russia of its continued support since the uprising, and Minister of National Defence Li Shangfu told Russian Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov that China hoped for increased exchanges, joint exercises and other forms of co-operation to help defence ties “reach a new level,” the Chinese Defence Ministry said.

“The Chinese and Russian navies have close exchanges and frequent interactions,” the ministry quoted Li as saying. “It is hoped that the two sides will strengthen communication at all levels, regularly organise joint training, joint patrols and joint war games.”