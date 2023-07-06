French President Emmanuel Macron is facing criticism from opposition figures for his remarks on blocking social media to prevent violent protests in times of crisis.

In the backdrop of protests against the police killing of a 17-year-old Algerian-origin boy, Macron on Tuesday said blocking social media might be needed, during a meeting with mayors of towns in Paris.

This remark reported by the French broadcaster BFMTV was later explained by the president's entourage, who said that Macron did not mean an entire black-out, but a temporary and punctual suspension of the social media platforms.

Macron's remarks, however, sparked outrage among the opposition parties.

The head of the Republicans party group in the National Assembly, Olivier Marleix criticized immediately the president on Twitter: "Cutting social media? Like China, Iran, North Korea?"

Ecologist group leader Cyrielle Chatelain lashed out at Macron on Twitter with the same argument: "Will we handle social media like in Russia or China?"

"Ok Kim Jung-Un," Mathilde Panot, head of the La France Insoumise group in the National Assembly, said on Twitter.

Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Bechu tried to alleviate the debate by telling broadcaster LCI on Wednesday that this was not about a censorship law at all.

Member of the Renaissance party, Eric Bothorel also said blocking social media was not an option on the table.

"What is planned is to accelerate the removal of some content, or limiting some features (of those platforms)," he said.