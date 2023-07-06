Turkish wunderkind Arda Guler has moved to Real Madrid from Fenerbahce on a six-year contract, the Spanish club confirmed.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Fenerbahce SK have agreed on the transfer of the player Arda Guler, who remains attached to our club for the next six seasons," Real Madrid said in a statement on Thursday.

The Spanish powerhouse also said that the 18-year-old player would be introduced to the media on Friday at Real Madrid City, the club's training ground in Valdebebas at 1000GMT as the Whites chair Florentino Perez will also attend the event.

Fenerbahce said on the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that Real Madrid would pay a $21.7 million transfer fee to buy Guler.