Sweden's legislative changes in line with a memorandum signed in Madrid last year should be reflected in practice, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

Addressing a news conference on Thursday after the fifth meeting of a permanent joint mechanism between Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden in the Belgian capital Brussels, Hakan Fidan said: "It is imperative that countries wishing to join NATO take a firm stand on fight against terrorism."

"Sweden has taken steps in terms of legislative changes, but legislative changes need to be reflected in practice."

Sweden could not prevent provocations, which affects Ankara's stance, he said, referring to the recent desecration of the Quran in Stockholm. He, however, added that Türkiye fully supports the military alliance's open-door policy.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg led the meeting, which involved the countries’ foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and national security advisers.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said ahead of the meeting that the sides would review steps Finland and Sweden took, especially in the context of fighting terrorism, based on the Trilateral Memorandum since the last meeting, which was held in Ankara on June 14.

The Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin, Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, the chief adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Fearing for their security, Sweden and neighbouring Finland ended their longstanding policy of military nonalignment after Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and both applied for NATO membership.

Finland joined NATO in April after itself addressing Turkish concerns.