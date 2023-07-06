Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has said that he was planning to sign a security agreement with South Africa, as militias continue to occupy swathes of turbulent eastern DRC.

In a news conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the capital Kinshasa on Thursday, Tshisekedi explained that the accord could take the form of a mutual-defence pact.

The Congolese president highlighted the mutual defence pact of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as a potential model, without going into details.

"We'll know more in the days or weeks to come," Tshisekedi said.

Both the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Africa are members of the 16-nation SADC.

Ramaphosa, for his part, pledged to keep helping the DRC to fight insecurity and poverty.

"We are willing, prepared and always ready to support the DRC as we have done in the past and we will continue to do so," he said.

"We are also going to strengthen that relationship by having a bilateral agreement on security and defence," the South African leader added.