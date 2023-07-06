WORLD
3 MIN READ
DRC mulls security pact with South Africa to counter militias
Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi says the 16-nation mutual defence pact of the Southern African Development Community can be used as a potential model.
DRC mulls security pact with South Africa to counter militias
Both the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Africa are members of the 16-nation SADC. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
July 6, 2023

Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has said that he was planning to sign a security agreement with South Africa, as militias continue to occupy swathes of turbulent eastern DRC.

In a news conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the capital Kinshasa on Thursday, Tshisekedi explained that the accord could take the form of a mutual-defence pact.

The Congolese president highlighted the mutual defence pact of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as a potential model, without going into details.

"We'll know more in the days or weeks to come," Tshisekedi said.

Both the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Africa are members of the 16-nation SADC.

Ramaphosa, for his part, pledged to keep helping the DRC to fight insecurity and poverty.

"We are willing, prepared and always ready to support the DRC as we have done in the past and we will continue to do so," he said.

"We are also going to strengthen that relationship by having a bilateral agreement on security and defence," the South African leader added.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedMass graves found in DRC village after M23 rebels withdrawal: HRW

No talk with M23

Armed groups have plagued much of the eastern DRC for three decades, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and early 2000s.

But the M23 rebel group has seized swathes of territory and displaced about a million people in the region since re-emerging from dormancy in late 2021.

The DRC has repeatedly accused its smaller neighbour Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led M23, a charge Kigali denies.

But the United States and several other Western countries, as well as independent UN experts, agree with the DRC's assessment.

On Thursday, Tshisekedi said that he did not oppose to dialogue to end the conflict but that he refused to talk to "puppets" in the M23.

RelatedAttacks in 2023 displace 'nearly 1 million' in DRC
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia